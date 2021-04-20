NYS statewide COVID positivity rate drops to lowest level since Nov. 12

(WETM) – The statewide 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.80 percent, the lowest since November 12. ICU patients dropped to 823, the lowest since December 3, and intubations dropped to 504, the lowest since December 7.

“New York State is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, but we have to remember not to get cocky —this pandemic isn’t over yet and it’s important to continue practicing safe behaviors so we don’t lose the hard-earned gains we’ve made. Wash your hands, wear a mask and stay socially distanced not just for your own safety, but to protect your fellow New Yorkers. We’re working 24/7 to vaccinate residents and their families across the state, including opening new vaccination sites and expanding eligibility. We can get to the light at the end of the tunnel together, but it’s going to take more effort on New Yorkers’ part to defeat the COVID beast for good.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 116,483

– 116,483 Total Positive – 3,922

– 3,922 Percent Positive – 3.37%

– 3.37% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.80%

– 2.80% Patient Hospitalization – 3,873 (+90)

– 3,873 (+90) N et Change in Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -302

– -302 Patients Newly Admitted – 410

– 410 Hospital Counties – 54

– 54 Number ICU – 823 (-13)

– 823 (-13) Number ICU with Intubation – 504 (-17)

– 504 (-17) Total Discharges – 171,372 (+264)

– 171,372 (+264) Deaths – 45

– 45 Total Deaths – 41,575

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 106 0.01% 29% Central New York 84 0.01% 31% Finger Lakes 228 0.02% 37% Long Island 609 0.02% 34% Mid-Hudson 396 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 58 0.01% 41% New York City 1924 0.02% 32% North Country 27 0.01% 54% Southern Tier 96 0.02% 48% Western New York 345 0.02% 32% Statewide 3873 0.02% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 240 191 17% Central New York 262 188 28% Finger Lakes 397 233 39% Long Island 855 624 25% Mid-Hudson 672 383 40% Mohawk Valley 97 80 18% New York City 2,546 1972 22% North Country 59 32 43% Southern Tier 126 70 46% Western New York 546 347 35% Statewide 5,800 4120 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 2.31% 2.21% 2.17% Central New York 1.56% 1.54% 1.56% Finger Lakes 3.13% 3.04% 3.04% Long Island 3.21% 3.10% 3.04% Mid-Hudson 3.37% 3.25% 3.19% Mohawk Valley 1.92% 1.86% 1.80% New York City 3.12% 3.07% 3.01% North Country 1.59% 1.56% 1.52% Southern Tier 0.85% 0.86% 0.85% Western New York 4.97% 4.78% 4.76% Statewide 2.92% 2.85% 2.80%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Bronx 3.16% 2.89% 2.74% Brooklyn 3.56% 3.30% 3.17% Manhattan 2.05% 1.84% 1.76% Queens 3.48% 3.28% 3.04% Staten Island 3.85% 3.58% 3.47%

Of the 1,993,190 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 23,772 54 Allegany 3,197 4 Broome 17,502 47 Cattaraugus 5,194 14 Cayuga 5,901 8 Chautauqua 8,441 13 Chemung 7,198 15 Chenango 3,125 21 Clinton 4,577 14 Columbia 3,841 4 Cortland 3,559 6 Delaware 2,183 3 Dutchess 28,092 65 Erie 83,198 297 Essex 1,506 2 Franklin 2,408 1 Fulton 4,107 14 Genesee 5,088 11 Greene 3,154 15 Hamilton 301 0 Herkimer 4,941 4 Jefferson 5,475 4 Lewis 2,478 17 Livingston 4,030 8 Madison 4,316 7 Monroe 61,493 179 Montgomery 3,915 4 Nassau 177,933 277 Niagara 18,436 69 NYC 896,153 1,774 Oneida 21,512 40 Onondaga 36,191 72 Ontario 6,920 18 Orange 46,304 81 Orleans 2,792 10 Oswego 7,013 15 Otsego 3,207 7 Putnam 10,245 14 Rensselaer 10,726 17 Rockland 45,795 56 Saratoga 14,477 23 Schenectady 12,457 22 Schoharie 1,562 7 Schuyler 993 1 Seneca 1,885 0 St. Lawrence 6,226 1 Steuben 6,328 19 Suffolk 194,209 290 Sullivan 6,192 25 Tioga 3,434 11 Tompkins 4,066 2 Ulster 13,116 34 Warren 3,399 4 Washington 2,870 3 Wayne 5,285 13 Westchester 126,094 181 Wyoming 3,268 5 Yates 1,110 0

Yesterday, 45 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,575. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: