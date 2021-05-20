NYS vaccination update: Nearly 63 percent of New Yorkers have at least one dose

(WETM) — More than 18 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New York State. 170,343 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and 858,895 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.
“Thanks to the hard work of our providers across the state, we have surpassed yet another milestone in our vaccination efforts, which is great news and a testament to the efficiency of our robust distribution network,” Governor Cuomo said. “At the same time, we have troubling news because the number of vaccinations is slowing dramatically. This is no time to get lax, and what we do today often determines what tomorrow looks like. If we want to defeat this virus and build back better, we all need to roll up our sleeve and take this vaccine.”
All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
Total doses administered – 18,025,115
Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 170,343
Total doses administered over past 7 days – 858,895
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 62.7%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 53.5%
Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 51.0%
Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 42.9%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|Capital Region
|604,398
|5,723
|518,269
|4,415
|Central New York
|482,218
|4,269
|425,319
|2,402
|Finger Lakes
|610,842
|5,379
|532,247
|3,553
|Long Island
|1,323,397
|13,821
|1,080,642
|17,052
|Mid-Hudson
|1,084,136
|11,393
|898,706
|9,005
|Mohawk Valley
|236,511
|1,699
|209,088
|1,483
|New York City
|4,651,359
|40,321
|3,874,384
|41,551
|North Country
|216,789
|1,638
|196,339
|949
|Southern Tier
|313,725
|2,463
|274,963
|1,434
|Western New York
|650,948
|7,706
|551,274
|5,630
|Statewide
|10,174,323
|94,412
|8,561,231
|87,474
|
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving1/18- 1/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving1/25 – 1/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving2/01 – 2/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving2/8 – 2/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12Doses arriving3/01 – 3/07
|1,020,660
|290,500
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
|Week 13 Doses arriving 3/08 – 3/14
|618,880
|526,415
|1,145,295
|7,686,405
|Week 14 Doses arriving 3/15 – 3/21
|699,790
|584,775
|1,284,565
|8,970,970
|Week 15 Doses arriving 3/22 – 3/28
|828,000
|737,080
|1,565,080
|10,536,050
|Week 16 Doses arriving 3/29 – 4/04
|819,800
|569,905
|1,389,705
|11,925,755
|Week 17 Doses arriving 4/05 – 4/12
|1,068,455
|658,770
|1,727,225
|13,652,980
|Week 18 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18
|763,825
|774,825
|1,538,650
|15,191,630
|Week 19 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18
|738,340
|507,620
|1,245,960
|16,437,590
|Week 20 Dosesarriving 4/19 – 5/02
|757,005
|662,790
|1,419,795
|17,857,385
|Week 21 Dosesarrived 5/03 – 5/09
|451,100
|556,950
|1,008,050
|18,865,435
|Week 22 Dosesarrived 5/10 – 5/16
|417,070
|509,380
|926,450
|19,791,885
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.
New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.