NYS’s “VaxToSchool” vaccination program comes to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State is taking steps to get kids vaccinated against COVID-19.

We stopped by the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion Saturday, It was designated as a vax-to-school pop-up event.

It’s part of a 12-week program by the state to get kids to roll up their sleeves.

The FDA is giving the okay for children as young as five to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The agency approved Pfizer’s shot Friday. But don’t make an appointment with your doctor just yet. The vaccine still needs approval from the CDC.