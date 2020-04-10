Officials asking faith-based communities to not hold services despite Easter

1  of  3
(WIVB)–This is normally a time where Christians would be holding Easter celebrations, but due to coronavirus, they will not be allowed.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he’s been in touch with many faith based communities and pleaded with them not to hold services.

In some cases, Poloncarz heard of churches holding drive-thru services. Poloncarz says even those are not good ideas because it’s bringing people in close proximity to one another where this virus can easily spread.

Many churches instead will be holding online services in place of the typical Easter Sunday one.

