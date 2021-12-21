Oishei’s Chief Medical Officer answers vaccine questions during “Give It a Shot”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a tidal wave of cases expected after the holidays, a local doctor is urging adults and children to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Monday night, Oishei Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Turkovich held a Zoom conference called “Give It a Shot.”

During it, he answered a wide variety of questions from its effectiveness to side effects. But the point he wanted to drive home is that the vaccines are safe and they’re our best line of defense against these new variants.

“COVID is a really challenging virus because it can mutate so quickly,” Dr. Turkovich said. “And it can absorb pieces of its cousins. One of the theories of the Omicron variant is that Omicron has actually picked up pieces of DNA from the normal everyday cold virus and integrated that into its own, which could be good and bad news.”

He stresses that the benefits of the vaccine and the booster shots far outweigh the risks.