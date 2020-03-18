One Amherst man who tested positive for coronavirus shares his story

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–For the past few days, the Erie County Department of Health has provided very few details about the 20 people who have tested positive for coronavirus.

We generally know their age range, where they’re from and in some of the cases, a little about where they’ve traveled and where they’ve been in the county. Tonight, we’re putting a face and a name with those details.

Kevin is from Amherst. And he has a message for Western New Yorkers: Be kind, because like so much about this region, we’re in this fight together.

“I wish I was feeling better. I’ve got one of those nasty, nasty headaches that have now lasted for days. At different times, I have shortness of breath. I have a cough that I can’t seem to stop. Sore throat. I also have digestive tract issues, and general malaise, which is never fun,” he said.

That’s life these days for Kevin. And he hopes he’s on the upswing.

Kevin tells us he took the Amtrak from New York City to Buffalo on March 9, arriving back in the Queen City after midnight on March 10th. He provided me with his ticket as proof. He began feeling sick upon his return, went to the doctor and was diagnosed with bronchitis.

Kevin says, “I was going about my day. I wasn’t fully limiting my contact. It wasn’t until Friday last week when I was feeling worse and I got tested. I forced the issue.”

He tells us the Department of Health told him late Sunday night he tested positive. The news left him frustrated because he says he was driving the issue, and there were delays in testing.

“I am crawling up the walls. I’ve been locked in this room since Friday, so we’re going on four or five days now. That, in and of itself is just frustrating. Because as I’m hearing from friends who were at the same places I was, and they’re starting to get symptoms, I’m starting to feel like a Typhoid Mary.” Kevin said.

There’s also a sense of guilt and helplessness. His fiance is staying with him and they’re both now staying in Amherst with Kevin’s parents, who are in their 70s and 80s.

Kevin has been following the coverage, but even more so, he’s seen some of your reactions on social media.

“We need to have the exact location of these people so we can make sure that they don’t leave their house. There’s a mob mentality starting to happen in this city, and I feel like part of it is, there’s not a face, there’s not a voice saying, we’re people. For me, I went down to NYC to celebrate my birthday,” Kevin said.

He took the recommended precautions, even when the numbers of cases in the city were low. He says the response has made an already overwhelming situation, that much worse.

And so his message to the people of Western New York: Live up to your namesake.