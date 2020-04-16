One COVID-19 patient hopes her story will raise awareness about how horrible the disease can be

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Like so many others, Shannon Panaro never thought she would get infected with COVID-19 but after nearly a month of dealing with what she thought was a cold, she ended up in the hospital fighting for her life.

It was right after Saint Patrick’s Day that she started feeling a tightness in her chest but, for the most part, that was the only thing that signaled to the North Tonawanda resident that something was off.

After she started getting chills, her husband urged her to call her doctor.

But then things quickly got worse in a matter of weeks. Panaro found herself in the emergency room of Kenmore Mercy where she ended up testing positive for COVID-19. She also was diagnosed with pneumonia and a blood clot which doctors believe she got from extended periods of laying down to rest.

Panaro says she was scared, and at times it was hard to stay positive but she fought through it and during her time in the hospital, Panaro started making YouTube videos to document that battle.

She was given the clear to go home this past weekend. She says she’s still on the mend and hopes her story will raise awareness about just how horrible this disease can be.

Panaro also says she’s thankful for so many that rallied around her during this time, including Bills Mafia. Her brother got thousands of Bills fans to send well wishes while she recovered.