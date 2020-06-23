One new COVID death, two new positive cases in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Tuesday, June 23

Niagara County health officials tell News 4 a 77-year-old man with underlying health conditions has died from COVID-19 bringing the death toll to 88.

There are also two new positive cases to report. Officials say the total number of positive COVID cases to date is now 1,215.

At this time, 37 cases remain active in the county and 1,090 people have recovered. The county reports 27,709 people have been tested.

