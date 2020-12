(WIVB)–Ontario is announcing a province-wide lockdown because of COVID’s second wave.

It will be put in place for southern Ontario from December 26, which is boxing day, until January 23.

Ontario has had seven straight days of more than 2,000 cases a day.

Models are showing that could double in January.

Health officials say a four-to-six-week lockdown could significantly stop the spread of COVID-19.

The lockdown will be lifted in northern Ontario on January 9.