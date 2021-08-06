Options for getting tested before crossing into Canada

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After more than a year of waiting, fully vaccinated Americans will be able to enter Canada for non-essential travel, starting Monday.

But, in order to cross the border, Canada is requiring PCR COVID-19 tests within 72 hours of your trip.

Those tests can take days to get results.

In addition to options through the Erie County Department of Health, D’Youville College is also offering tests for people wanting to head north.

D’Youville’s Vital Pharmacy on Connecticut Street is offering two types of PCR tests for travelers — one that offers results in 30 minutes, and one that gives results in one to two days. Both will be done with a nasal swab. No insurance is required, but each test costs between $125 and $140.

