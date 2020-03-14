Orleans County Schools close after state of emergency issued

(WIVB)- On the heels of Orleans County issuing a state of emergency Saturday, all five school districts will close Monday in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“I am recommending that all schools in Orleans County close to students effective immediately for an undetermined amount of time,” Lynne Johnson, Chair of the Orleans County Legislature said in a statement.

The recommendation applies to students, districts can make individual determinations regarding faculty and staff.

“Even though there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in Orleans County we believe taking a proactive approach will help keep our students and their families healthy,” said Mark Kruzynski, Superintendent of Medina School District.