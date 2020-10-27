Orleans wedding may have exposed significant amount of people to coronavirus

TOWN OF CLARENDON, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Wedding in the Town of Clarendon may have exposed multiple people to coronavirus.

According to the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments, a number of known close contacts have been identified through contact tracing and placed under mandatory quarantine after attending the private ceremony on Acton Road Saturday, October 17.

“There are individuals that attended the wedding that were not part of the original guest list and those contacts may not be aware they may have been exposed to the virus,” said Paul Pettit, public health director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments.

Those who attended the wedding are asked to monitor symptoms through October 31.

