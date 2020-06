ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Finger Lakes region entered Phase Four of reopening on Friday.

Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties are part of that region.

In Phase Four, religious gatherings are allowed at 33 percent capacity, and social gatherings are allowed to increase to 50 people.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that right now, state officials are still studying malls, movie theaters and gyms.

Officials are still working to determine when those businesses will be able to reopen.