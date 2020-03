BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Panasonic announced Friday that it will close its Buffalo factory for 14 days.

Panasonic shares the building with Tesla, which also plans to temporarily suspend operations on Monday.

Panasonic said in a statement that it will undertake intensive cleaning inside the facility.

Any employees impacted by the temporary closure will receive full pay and benefits during the 14-day period.

Panasonic already plans to shut down its Buffalo operation at the end of May.