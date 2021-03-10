(WIVB) — It’s been a very challenging year for students, parents, and teachers all across Western New York.

The Coronavirus pandemic forced educators to create digital classrooms at a moment’s notice last March.

Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie believes that remote learning has created new options for some students who aren’t comfortable in a traditional school setting.

“I really feel, especially on the high school level, there’s going to be a condry students who will be better served by doing remote learning. Are much better served by doing remote learning. We have students who may not have been successful in the traditional sense but have adapted well to remote learning,” Laurrie said. “I don’t think we can turn away from that for certain students. We know that all students learn better and in different ways. There is a segment of students in our high school that learn better remotely and then they can move onto the next phase of their life. I don’t think that’s ever going away.”

Laurrie also believes that the pandemic has forced teachers to become much more tech-savvy.

He doesn’t believe that is going away either.