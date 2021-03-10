Pandemic hit hospitality industry harder than any other business sector in WNY

(WIVB) — The pandemic hit the hospitality industry harder than any other business sector in Western New York.

Patrick Kaler from Visit Buffalo Niagara tells us hotel revenue dropped by more than 50% but he’s optimistic about the future as vaccinations are ramping up.

“Cases are starting to drop as well. We’re starting to see a relaxing of restrictions put forth by the governor. As far as restaurants and gatherings. We’re starting to see people feel a little more confident and comfortable. As well as feeling safe and healthy when traveling,” Kaler added.

Kaler is also looking forward to the US and Canadian border re-opening.

He says Canadians make up 35 to 45% of our local visitors.