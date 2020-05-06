Park School forming committee to provide recommendations on safely reopening

SNYDER, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Park School of Buffalo announced Wednesday they are forming the Safe School Advisory Committee (SSAC).

According to the school, the committee will provide recommendations on safely opening the Park School campus.

Over the next month, the SSAC will meet regularly, and will further meet if necessary, to analyze public health data from the state and Erie County.

Using that data, the committee will then make suggestions on how to return to school safely.

The SSAC will then publish a report in June, outlining recommendations and changes needed to resume education on campus in September, the school tells us.

According to the Park School, the SSAC will also look at ways to offer summer camp safely beginning July 1.

When published, the report can be found on the school’s website.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.