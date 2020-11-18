“Orange zone” restrictions to take effect in parts of Erie County Friday; parts of Niagara County moving to “yellow zone”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Parts of Erie County are now considered an “orange zone,” while part of Niagara County is moving to a “yellow zone.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the movement into stricter restrictions on Wednesday afternoon.

Cluster zone designations are given to parts of the state where the infection rate has stayed too high for too long, and as of Tuesday afternoon, there wasn’t a single part of Erie County where the infection rate wasn’t below three percent.

Western New York’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 5.1 percent. Based on the latest math, parts of Erie County now qualify for higher restrictions. Other parts of the county, as well as North Tonawanda and part of Wheatfield in Niagara County, are now yellow zones.

Orange Zone Yellow Zone Grand Island Newstead Tonawanda (City and Town) Alden Amherst Marilla Clarence Wales Buffalo Boston Cheektowaga Colden Lancaster Holland Lackawanna Brant West Seneca North Collins Elma Collins Hamburg Concord Orchard Park Sardinia Aurora North Tonawanda Eden Wheatfield (partial) Evans

In a yellow zone designation, there are restrictions on gatherings, as well as specific times certain facilities, like bars and restaurants, have to close.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, like Gov. Cuomo, believes bars and restaurants that didn’t follow the state’s rules ended up contributing to the rise in cases.

Here are the parts of Erie County with the highest infection rates, as of Wednesday:

Now that parts of the county are orange zones, the restrictions are even tighter. In orange zones, residential and non-residential gatherings cannot have more than 10 people.

At restaurants and bars, people can’t eat indoors. Only outdoor dining, takeout and delivery are allowed. Like yellow zones, there is a limit of four people per table.

High-risk, non-essential businesses, like gyms, hair salons and personal care services are closed.

Businesses that must close in an orange zone include: Gyms, fitness centers or classes, barber shops, hair salons, spas, tattoo or piercing parlors, nail technicians and nail salons, cosmetologists, aestheticians, laser hair removal and all other personal care.@news4buffalo — Christy Kern (@christykern4) November 18, 2020

Schools in orange zones cannot continue to offer in-person learning. Instead, lessons must be fully remote.

Houses of worship may still operate in-person services, but with fewer people. According to the state, the facility’s capacity must be the lesser of these two options — 33 percent of the maximum capacity, or a maximum of 25 people.

These restrictions take effect at the close of business on Thursday, but for schools, they begin Monday.

During his conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Cuomo said that he expects infection rates in the state to get worse after Thanksgiving.

