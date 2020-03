BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting Friday at 3 p.m., Paula’s Donuts will be shutting its doors until further notice.

“As much as we would love to stay open and will miss all of our customers, we have decided to do what we feel is in the best interest for our employees and their families,” Paula’s said on Facebook.

They hope to open back up sooner rather than later, but not until they know it’s safe for everyone to return.

See the full Facebook post below: