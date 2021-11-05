Pediatric ICU doctor answers your questions about COVID vaccines for children

Coronavirus

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many parents are rushing to sign up their kids for a COVID-19 vaccine, but there are others who are still hesitant to get their children vaccinated.

Dr. Bree Kramer, a pediatric ICU doctor at Oishei Children’s Hospital, joined us on Friday morning.

COVID-19

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now