BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many parents are rushing to sign up their kids for a COVID-19 vaccine, but there are others who are still hesitant to get their children vaccinated.
Dr. Bree Kramer, a pediatric ICU doctor at Oishei Children’s Hospital, joined us on Friday morning.
COVID-19
- Pfizer’s new COVID-19 pill cut death, hospital risk by almost 90%
- Pediatric ICU doctor answers your questions about COVID vaccines for children
- What does the new January 4th vaccine mandate mean for my job?
- US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline: Key takeaways
- UK is 1st to authorize Merck’s anti-COVID pill