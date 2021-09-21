Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Mark Hicar talks COVID vaccine for kids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The news about a COVID-19 vaccine for younger children raises questions for many families with parents wanting to be sure they make the best decision for their children.

A pediatric infectious disease specialist joined us with some answers on News 4 at 5:30.

Dr. Mark Hicar is with the Jacobs School of Medicine, he’s also on the Erie County Health Department’s medical staff and he’s an attending physician at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.