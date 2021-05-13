Pediatricians and pharmacies are gearing up to give kids 12 and up the COVID-19 vaccine for kids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State and the CDC have given their final approval for the coronavirus vaccine to be administered to kids 12 and older, now local pediatricians are preparing to put shots in arms.

“We’ve had great demand, we’ve had hundreds of people calling asking to be scheduled,” said Dr. Steven Lana of Delaware Pediatrics. “We need children back in school to be in-person learners. We need them to start participating in all the activities they’ve missed out on. So, it’s not just an academic thing. It’s psychological, it’s social, there are lots of levels where children have been harmed by not being able to participate.”

Doctors at Orchard Park Pediatrics were vaccinating kids Thursday.

“We has pediatricians are main vaccinators prior to covid,” said Kathleen Dyson of Orchard Park Pediatrics. “We have the most experience in doing so. And we’re just really happy to be able to get in the game and help vaccinate our kids and keep them protected.”

