Pegula Sports & Entertainment announces 21 layoffs, 104 furloughs and temporary pay cuts due to COVID

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Pegula Sports & Entertainment announced furloughs, executive pay reductions, and layoffs Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision comes after the scheduled regular season for the Buffalo Sabres ended last weekend.

Officials say the executive salary reductions are temporary, and there will be 21 layoffs and 104 furloughs among PSE’s 3,000 employees.

According to PSE, it will continue to pay for health insurance for all furloughed employees.

Those employees who cannot currently perform their jobs due to the pause in games or the health crisis are expected to reassume their duties, officials say.

The furlough begins Wednesday.

More than three dozen employees across the numerous PSE entities and hockey executives will take tiered percentage pay cuts to spread resources within the organization.

Included in the tiered pay cuts is management, hockey staff, broadcasters, as well as contracted employees.

PSE says salaried workers paid at lower levels will not be part of the salary-reduction group.

“There is no way to adequately express how difficult these decisions were for Terry and me. It is not something we took lightly, and we are fully aware of the hardships that exist across our community and country right now,” said President and CEO Kim Pegula. “We feel for all the employees and families who will be affected, and we hope that we can all return to full strength in the coming weeks and months.”

As for the Bills, the organization will continue to operate at normal levels as there is currently no change to the start of the NFL’s regular season.

