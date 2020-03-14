Pegula Sports to pay employees for lost time from game cancellations

(WIVB)– Pegula Sports Entertainment announced Saturday it will be paying gameday employees at the arenas in Buffalo and Rochester for lost time caused by regular game cancellations due to coronavirus concerns.

” They are part of our PSE family and even though we expect that the games will be played, we want to assure them they will be paid in the event that is not the case. We are grateful for the gestures from our players, staff and the Buffalo Sabres Foundation who have all offered to step up in a time of need. “

Kim Pegula said in a statement that they have given considerable thought to the many different factors playing into the current situation and that beginning Monday, March 16, employees across all of the companies have been given the option to work from home.

“This is an extremely difficult period of time for everyone. We urge our entire community to follow the CDC guidelines and the direction of our government agencies. These uncertain times have placed a lot of stress on our employees and we want to assure them we are doing whatever we feel is necessary to provide a safe and healthy workplace. We also want to thank our fans for their patience, understanding and support.“

The statement goes on to say “all business travel, domestic and international is currently prohibited for our employees and we will continue to educate staff on the warning signs and to follow the suggestions of the CDC to provide a safe workplace.”