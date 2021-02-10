People with comorbidities are getting ready to roll-up their sleeves next week

(WIVB)– The broadening of the state’s vaccination plan adds millions more to the already long list of New Yorkers who are already waiting for the coronavirus vaccine and now local leaders are scrambling to meet the need.

Starting next week adults of all ages who have comorbidities or are immunocompromised can get vaccinated. The state released a list of folks who would qualify. That list is large and some of the ailments on the list include diabetes, severe obesity, sickle cell, liver disease and many others.

“There’s a lot of people who qualify as a result of this expanded category, anybody with hypertension qualifies, so if you get high blood pressure you qualify,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “Now, should we be putting it in the arm of a 30 year old who otherwise has no underlying conditions except high blood pressure. Or is it best to put in the arm of someone who has multiple comorbidities, so to speak and may be a senior?”

Many local residents with comorbidities have been preparing to make their appointment next week.

“We’re so excited. It’s going to open up the ability to start seeing family and friends and to start living our lives again we’re so excited,” said Cassandra McFeely , a Kenmore Resident with Mitochondrial Disease.

Poloncarz says his staff plans to work hard to create a system where folks are vaccinated fairly.

“It’s very complicated. It’s going to take a few days for us to ensure we have a proper procedure in place,” he said. “But I feel comfortable, based on the conversations that we’ve had already, that we will have a process that ensures that these vaccines get in the arms of individuals as quickly as possible.”