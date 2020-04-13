Per Erie County data, more men dying from COVID-19 than women

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz released the latest gender and race data related to the COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

Of the 66 people that have died from the virus, 25 white men and 20 white women make up a majority of the deaths. As for African Americans, 14 men and six women have died.

The other races listed, including American Indian/Alaskan, and Asian/Pacific Islander have no deaths.

In terms of ethnicity, two Hispanic men and no Hispanic women have passed from COVID-19, according to Erie County officials.

Per data provided by the county, 37 non-Hispanic men and 25 non-Hispanic women have died, making up 62 of the 66 deaths.

The chart shows the majority of the 66 deaths are men.