1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo looks toward “re-opening” NY, but the time frame is uncertain as deaths surpass 10,000 See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Erie County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases Daily coronavirus update – reports from around the country to help separate fact from fiction
Closings
There are currently 323 active closings. Click for more details.

Per Erie County data, more men dying from COVID-19 than women

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz released the latest gender and race data related to the COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

Of the 66 people that have died from the virus, 25 white men and 20 white women make up a majority of the deaths. As for African Americans, 14 men and six women have died.

The other races listed, including American Indian/Alaskan, and Asian/Pacific Islander have no deaths.

In terms of ethnicity, two Hispanic men and no Hispanic women have passed from COVID-19, according to Erie County officials.

Per data provided by the county, 37 non-Hispanic men and 25 non-Hispanic women have died, making up 62 of the 66 deaths.

The chart shows the majority of the 66 deaths are men.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss