Pfizer vaccine could soon be available for kids

(WIVB) — The FDA is expected to hold a public hearing to review Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot for children.

Kids make up about 30 percent of new infections. That’s why medical leaders say once the Pfizer vaccine is approved for emergency use, parents should get their kids vaccinated right away.

Clinical trials found Pfizer’s shot nearly 100 percent effective, with no impact on puberty or fertility.

Like adults, kids had a few days of cold-like symptoms after the shot.