Pink is donating $1 million to fight pandemic after revealing she tested positive for coronavirus

(CBS NEWS) – Pink revealed on social media Friday night that her family has been quarantined for weeks after she tested positive for coronavirus. The superstar singer said she and her 3-year-old son Jameson were already self-isolating when they started showing symptoms several weeks ago.

Her primary care physician “fortunately” had access to tests, she said, and she tested positive.

After continuing to shelter at home for the last two weeks, Pink said they were re-tested and no longer have COVID-19. The 40-year-old slammed the government for failing to provide widespread access to testing as the virus spreads across the country.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely available,” the three-time Grammy Award winner tweeted Friday night.

“This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

The singer said she is donating $1 million to help battle coronavirus, to be split between two different causes. $500,000 will be donated to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

$500,000 will also be donated to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia. The Pennsylvania native said the donation honors her mother, Judy Moore, who worked in the hospital’s Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center for 18 years.

“THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones,” she said. “You are our heroes!”

The singer joins a growing list of notable public figures who have announced positive coronavirus diagnoses, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Prince Charles, Kevin Durant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chris Cuomo, Senator Rand Paul and many others.

As of Saturday, Johns Hopkins University has confirmed over 1.1 million people globally have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 60,000 have died from the virus. The U.S. has the highest number of diagnoses in the world, with over 278,000 positive cases and more than 7,000 deaths.

Pink ended her tweets with a plea to the public to continue self-isolating. “These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.”