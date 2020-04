With many schools closed across the country, Pizza Hut is stepping up to try and help with missed lunches.

The chain says it is donating 250,000 personal pan pizzas along with $500,000 in grants to educators.

Teachers have to use the money to buy books and resources for students through the chain’s Read-and-Feed program.

With every order of books purchased, educators will receive 25 coupons to distribute to students for the pizzas.