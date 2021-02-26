Poloncarz: Erie County to begin vaccinating those ages 65+ next week with COVID vaccine

FILE: RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County has gotten the green light from New York State to begin vaccinating those 65-years-old or older with the COVID vaccine, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Up until this point, those in this age group were only able to get vaccinated at state-run vaccine clinics or pharmacies, according to the Erie County Department of Health’s website.

In a Friday evening tweet, Poloncarz said Erie County will begin to receive vaccine allotments every week from the state for those 65 or older.

Great News! NYS informed Erie County starting next week we can begin to vaccinate the 65+ age category! We will receive a dedicated allocation of vaccine per week from NYS for this age group. We will announce registration info and dates once we know how many doses we will get. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) February 27, 2021 Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

As far as registration information, the county executive says more information will be available once the county knows how many allotted doses they will receive for this group.