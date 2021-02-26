Poloncarz: Erie County to begin vaccinating those ages 65+ next week with COVID vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County has gotten the green light from New York State to begin vaccinating those 65-years-old or older with the COVID vaccine, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Up until this point, those in this age group were only able to get vaccinated at state-run vaccine clinics or pharmacies, according to the Erie County Department of Health’s website.

In a Friday evening tweet, Poloncarz said Erie County will begin to receive vaccine allotments every week from the state for those 65 or older.

As far as registration information, the county executive says more information will be available once the county knows how many allotted doses they will receive for this group.

