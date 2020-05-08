Poloncarz says deaths in nursing homes making up 55% of mortality rate in the county

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County is continuing to track the data to find where the majority of their deaths are coming from.

Today Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced we’re seeing a higher number of deaths in nursing homes.

Poloncarz says deaths in nursing homes make up 55% of the mortality rate in Erie County.

He says we’re seeing coronavirus cases striking these places more than others, but this isn’t just an Erie County issue. It’s happening statewide.

Because of that, the State’s Department of Health is overseeing COVID-19 cases when someone becomes infected inside a nursing home facility whether that is a worker or resident.

Poloncarz also says it’s safe to assume that these cases now are most likely brought in from staff, especially since visitors have not been allowed inside these facilities for more than a month at this point.

He says the county will continue to work with the State’s Department of Health to stop this surge.

Poloncarz also says he’s been in contact with the governors office and lieutenant governor to discuss these nursing home deaths from a reopening perspective.

He says he’s hopeful this data shows because these deaths are contained to those facilities it could help with the metrics.

But the county executive once again made a point to say that these aren’t just numbers, they are people and officials are working to help nursing homes prevent these high numbers.