Portville CSD to go virtual for remainder of week after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A case of COVID-19 has shut down the Portville Central School District for the rest of the week.

The school says a staff member tested positive, and that students will be expected to attend classes virtually on Thursday and Friday.

Since Monday is a holiday, in-person classes will resume on Tuesday. In the time being, students who participate in BOCES should not report to that facility.

The school district says that, as of Thursday morning, there is no evidence that the virus is being transmitted at school.

Anyone at a high risk of exposure will be contacted.

