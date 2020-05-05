Positive COVID cases now at 570, 34 people dead from virus in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Tuesday, May 5

Niagara County officials are reporting six more COVID related deaths and an increase of 41 total positive cases from Monday to Tuesday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 570 and deaths to 34.

Officials tell us the following are the most recent to die from the virus in Niagara County:

A 61-year-old female with underlying health conditions

A 94-year-old female with underlying health conditions

An 83-year-old female with underlying health conditions

An 89-year-old male with underlying health conditions

A 90-year-old male with underlying health conditions

A 62-year-old male with underlying health conditions

There are currently 249 active cases with 230 isolating at home and 19 in the hospital.

So far, 287 people have recovered, and 3,236 people have been tested.

