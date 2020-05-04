PPE giveaway held at Broadway Market on Monday

1  of  2
Coronavirus
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant is helping lead an initiative to get protective equipment to communities affected by the outbreak.

A PPE giveaway was held today at the Broadway Market.

Leaders handed out reusable masks, vinyl gloves, and hand sanitizer.

Grant’s foundation “We Are Women Warriors” partnered with ABC Hardware to make it happen.

Her office says she’s been spending three hours a day driving around the East Side of Buffalo advising people of safety measures.

