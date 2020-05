BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dozens of people gathered outside the Rath Building today to protest.

Some, inside their cars, others standing on the sidewalk, not practicing safe social distancing.

Many of them, not wearing any masks.

It was one of many planned protests against the New York PAUSE Order.

They’re calling on New York to put a stop to the stay-at-home orders and to reopen businesses.

There were also protests held in Albany, Jamestown, and Rochester.