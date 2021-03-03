Public social gatherings in New York to have 100 people inside, 200 outside

(WIVB) — New York State is adjusting its travel and gathering restrictions.

Governor Cuomo announced today, people traveling within the U.S. no longer need to quarantine or test out within 90 days of full vaccination.

International travelers will need to follow CDC rules.

The governor also announced new gathering limitations in the state. Starting March 22, 25 people will be allowed outside at residential gatherings.

Social gatherings at public locations will be able to have 100 people inside, and 200 people outside.