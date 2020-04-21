Ralph C. Wilson Foundation donates sports cards to Niagara Falls elementary schools

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Ralph C. Wilson Foundation is helping kids get up and moving while they’re at home. The foundation handed out eight boxes of sports cards to Niagara Falls elementary schools today.

But these cards aren’t about the players or the stats.

The cards feature different suggestions of physical activity ideas to add some fun into exercising.

Superintendent Mark Laurrie says it’s a way to make sure kids are staying active.

The cards were distributed during the lunch hour.

The superintendent says so far, they’ve handed out more than 130,000 breakfast and lunch meals to families in the past 25 days.