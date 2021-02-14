Rapha Family Medicine offering free rapid COVID tests at Back to Basics, Mount Olive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Three local organizations are teaming up to help Buffalonians in the fight against coronavirus.

Rapha Family Medicine is providing free rapid drive-thru COVID-19 tests Monday, February 15 at Back to Basics Outreach Ministries (1370 Wiliams St.) and (701 E.Delavan) Mount Olive Baptist Church.

The non-invasive tests are available to those with or without insurance. Organizers say the city must continue to keep those who are most vulnerable protected during the pandemic.

“We are providing this service to help promote civic and social responsibility, especially on the East Side. We need the inner city to be cautious and careful and take this pandemic seriously. This will assure that people know quickly whether they have the virus or not and reduce the chance of them spreading it,” said Pastor James Giles of Back to Basics Ministries.

Testing hours are Monday -Thursday 9 a.m. -5 p.m. and Friday-Sunday 8 a.m. -6 p.m. For those without a vehicle, a walk-up testing site is available at Mount Olive as well.

For more information or to register for the clinic, click here.