(WIVB) — The rapper behind the 2017 hit “Mask Off” is working to provide face masks for the COVID-19 pandemic with a campaign he’s calling “Mask On.”

Future is using his Free Wishes Foundation to team up with Atlanta Sewing Style to make and deliver masks.

The foundation was created by Future, his mother and his sister in his hometown of Atlanta. Together, they’ve organized a team of 500 volunteers to sew masks for hospital workers and patients in need.