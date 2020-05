BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–REACH Academy Charter School is showing its teachers they appreciate them.

The administrative team is traveling to teacher’s homes across Western New York.

They’re dropping off baskets as a surprise thank you gift.

Administrators say after the news schools would be closed for the academic year, the best thing they could do is support their teachers.

Administrators will drop more gifts off tomorrow.

They’re traveling as far south as Dunkirk and Batavia.