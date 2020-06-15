Red Cross will test blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies for limited time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Red Cross says starting today, and for a limited time, it will test all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Officials tell News 4 this will inform donors into whether they have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Donations will be tested using small samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing lab where they will also undergo routine infections disease testing.

The antibody testing results will be available within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The Red Cross will not be administring diagnostic tests.

Appointments for donations can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767, or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on the Alexa Echo device.

Officials say there’s still an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.

Those who come to give blood in the month of June will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card through email. For more information on that, click here.

To find an upcoming blood drive near you, click here.

