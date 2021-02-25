Registration opens for Delavan Grider Center vaccination site

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Registration has opened for the state-sponsored mass vaccination site on Buffalo’s East Side, but scheduling appointments are only available for certain people.

The new Delavan Grider Community Center site is meant to focus on zip codes with low distribution rates.

People who are in the 1a or 1b priority group and living in the 10 zip codes below are able to make an appointment right now.

Officials at the community center tell News 4 a dozen of people have been reaching out hoping to get the shot.

“People immediately were calling, people were crying, because they haven’t seen their family members in a year. Grandparents who were caregivers for their children’s children. People want to go back to work.” Candace Sherrell Moppins, Executive Director, Delavan Grider Community Center

Appointments are filling up fast if you log on and don’t see any availability, just keep checking back.

To make appointment, click here.

The Delavan Grider Community Center vaccine site is set to open on March 3.