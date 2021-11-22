Religious exemption deadline for COVID-19 vaccine ends

(WIVB) — As of Monday morning, some healthcare workers across the state are out of a job.

Midnight was the deadline for people who claimed a religious exemption to get their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Exceptions will still be made for valid medical reasons.

Leaders with the New York State Department of Health say healthcare facilities should have a process in place to consider accommodating people with sincerely held religious beliefs.

When a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers was first issued, 17 healthcare professionals filed a lawsuit against the state because it didn’t include the option of a religious exemption.

A federal judge in Utica ruled in favor of the mandate last month.