Rep. Tom Reed announces mass vaccination site coming to JCC’s Olean campus

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB)– U.S. Representative Tom Reed announced Wednesday that Jamestown Community College’s Olean campus will serve as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

We’re told the vaccination site will open at the end of this week, serving residents of Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties.

Reed’s office says New York State will provide a fixed allotment of 3,500 vaccines.

Reed said he’s happy New York State decided to open a mass-vaccination site for this area of Western New York.

“We care about making sure all New Yorkers — including those in underserved communities chronically overlooked by Albany — have fair access to life-saving COVID-19 vaccines. We are glad to see the state reversed course and we will continue to fight to ensure the public health needs of Western New York are addressed and the region receives the additional support it deserves. As President Biden has indicated, we can achieve large-scale vaccination for much of the nation by May if we continue to work together.” U.S. Representative Tom Reed (R-Corning)

Reed’s office tells us appointments will be available “soon” online.

Click here, to check for appointment availability.