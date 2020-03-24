Resident of Weinberg Campus tests positive for coronavirus

1  of  4
GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A resident of Weinberg Campus, a senior community in Getzville, has tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter was recently sent to family members, informing them of this.

According to Weinberg Campus, the facility learned of the diagnosis after the person was admitted to the hospital.

Since then, both the New York State and Erie County health departments have been contacted.

Relevant areas have undergone a deep cleaning by an outside cleaning company, and the frequency of daily health screenings has been increased for both residents and employees.

Currently, Weinberg Campus has a “no visitors” policy in place.

