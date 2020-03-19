Residents frustrated over State Labor Dept. lagging website and dropped calls

A recent spike in applications, both online and over the phone, has many local residents, who were laid-off because of the Coronavirus, frustrated.

Linda Schreier from West Seneca is a cook at a local restaurant.

She was laid off because of Covid-19 and has been trying to apply for unemployment since Monday.

“It says to hold on while they connect you, and then it hangs up on you,” said Schreier, holding a phone in her hand.

And, then when an applicant goes online and tries to apply, the page sometimes fails to load.

“The governor urged us to apply for unemployment, so I’m trying to apply I can’t get through,” she said.

Schreier is not alone. David Anderson from Newfane is having a problem too.

“It’s frustrating. I understand, with everything going on, I’m trying to be as calm and as patient and cool with everything.”

The State Department of Labor issued a statement today urging folks to be patient while they make adjustments, by adding more capacity and bandwidth.

They’re seeing a 1,000 percent increase in claims submitted, a 400 percent increase in online login attempts. They’re also getting an average of 10 thousand phone calls every day.