Restrictions on gatherings of 50 of more puts the breaks on local some local weddings and events

Area love birds might have to hold off their plans on tying the knot due to the coronavirus.

Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a ban on gatherings of 50 people or more and that means no group activities like weddings.

Places like Michael’s Catering and Banquets in Hamburg, could feel a the pinch.



“Any type of mass gathering 50 people or more, looks like it’s a no go for us,” said Joe Gargano owner. “So, it’s been postpone or cancellations, hopefully we’re trying to postpone more than cancel.”

The company plans to start a take-out service.

“We have some plans to do a family style service. We have a menu that we just put up last night on our Facebook page. You call us up, you order the family style sized portions, which roughly serve about four people. Call us up, tell us when you’re going to be here, we’ll bring it right to your car.”

Gargano has a special perspective on the coronavirus situation he has family still living in Italy, which is one of the hardest hit countries.



“I have cousins in Italy, my dad is in Italy. They’re going through quite a crisis right now. They’re a little bit southern Italy around Naples,” he said. “They’re very, very worried. They’ve been on lock-down now for over two week. My cousin, I was jut talking with him he thinks that it will be another month before they get out of lock-down. “