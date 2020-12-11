Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in Erie County are concerning hospital officials

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Hospitalization numbers continue to rise in Western New York and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says officials are starting to get concerned.

Poloncarz says he and county officials spoke with hospital leaders from around the area who say they’re concerned with the direction we’re heading.

According to the county executive, Tuesday’s hospitalization rate was the highest the county has seen this year.

Hospital CEOs tell county officials they’re worried about this growth, and that staffing and resources may soon run low.

County leaders are now calling on the public to take action and precautions to stop the rate from spiking any higher.

“On December 8th, I can confirm that basically 84% of all beds. hospital, beds, in Erie County, were occupied. Approximately 50% of ICU beds were available. So, we are getting to a point now where we’re very concerned.” Mark Poloncarz, County Executive, Erie County

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says the data shows our hospitalizations flattened after most of the county was put into the orange zone.