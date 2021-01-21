Rite-Aid expands eligibility for free COVID testing to include people ages 4+

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WIVB) — Rite-Aid is expanding its free COVID-19 testing eligibility to include people as young as four years old.

The announcement came Thursday morning. On Friday, another change will take effect. Rite-Aid will add 60 additional drive-through testing sites across the country.

Here are the new sites in western New York:

  • 2887 Harlem Rd., Cheektowaga
  • 1625 Broadway, Buffalo
  • 2585 Main St., Buffalo
  • 2401 Genesee St., Cheektowaga
  • 1717 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls

All of the sites, including the new ones, will operate on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Symptoms are not required to get a test, but patients must pre-register at this site.

MORE | Find testing sites in New York here.

