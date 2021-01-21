Rite-Aid expands eligibility for free COVID testing to include people ages 4+

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WIVB) — Rite-Aid is expanding its free COVID-19 testing eligibility to include people as young as four years old.

The announcement came Thursday morning. On Friday, another change will take effect. Rite-Aid will add 60 additional drive-through testing sites across the country.

Here are the new sites in western New York:

2887 Harlem Rd., Cheektowaga

1625 Broadway, Buffalo

2585 Main St., Buffalo

2401 Genesee St., Cheektowaga

1717 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls

All of the sites, including the new ones, will operate on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Symptoms are not required to get a test, but patients must pre-register at this site.

MORE | Find testing sites in New York here.