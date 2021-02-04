Rite Aid opens new COVID-19 testing sites

(WETM) – Rite Aid is expanding its no-charge COVID-19 testing capabilities with 317 additional drive-through testing site locations opening across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

These are the new sites opening in western New York:

151 WEST MAIN STREETLEROY
6000 TRANSIT ROADDEPEW
125 SOUTH TRANSIT STREETLOCKPORT
153 PROSPECT STREETATTICA
3987 LOCKPORT OLCOTT ROADLOCKPORT
60 CENTRAL AVENUELANCASTER
6616 LINCOLN AVENUELOCKPORT
9160 MAIN STREETCLARENCE
12983 MAIN ROADAKRON
13090 BROADWAY ROADALDEN
4155 WEST MAIN STREETBATAVIA
601 E. MAIN STREETBATAVIA
4937 TRANSIT ROADDEPEW
4900 BROADWAYDEPEW
459 SOUTH TRANSIT STREETLOCKPORT
8530 TRANSIT RDAMHERST
419 DIVISION STREETNORTH TONAWANDA
8015 NIAGARA FALLS BOULEVARDNIAGARA FALLS
3924 HARLEM ROADAMHERST
4407 MILITARY ROADNIAGARA FALLS
3950 UNION ROADCHEEKTOWAGA
5447 MAIN STREETWILLIAMSVILLE
7804 BUFFALO AVENUENIAGARA FALLS
2545 MILLERSPORT HIGHWAYGETZVILLE
2325 GRAND ISLAND BLVD.GRAND ISLAND
47 NIAGARA STREETTONAWANDA
3249 SHERIDAN DRIVEAMHERST
654 COLVIN AVENUEKENMORE
350 NIAGARA STREETBUFFALO
4018 SENECA STREETWEST SENECA
1941 SENECA STREETBUFFALO
2047 SHERIDAN DRIVEBUFFALO
284 CONNECTICUT STREETBUFFALO
2865 ELMWOOD AVENUEKENMORE
291 WEST FERRY STREETBUFFALO
1454 UNION ROADWEST SENECA
2561 UNION ROADCHEEKTOWAGA
9 BROAD STREETSALAMANCA
81 WEST MAIN STREETGOWANDA
3071-3085 SOUTH PARK AVENUELACKAWANNA
845 ABBOTT ROADBUFFALO
214 CENTRAL AVENUESILVER CREEK
963 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE WEJAMESTOWN
140 PINE STREETHAMBURG
40 WEST MAIN STREETSPRINGVILLE
9062 ERIE ROADANGOLA
3050 UNION ROADORCHARD PARK
6939 ERIE ROADDERBY
190 MAIN STREETEAST AURORA
265 NORTH UNION STREETOLEAN

Like Rite Aid’s existing testing sites, the new locations will utilize PCR, simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Each site will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., with testing only available through the chain’s drive-through windows to ensure the safety of customers seeking other services in-store.

Rite Aid’s COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all individuals four years of age and older, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

Customers are required to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing. Individuals ages 4-17 may access testing with parent or legal guardian consent. Additionally, a parent or legal guardian must be in attendance and bring their photo ID to the testing appointment with the minor.

Rite Aid partners with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites.

BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing.

Clinical oversight for the COVID-19 testing program is provided by PWNHealth, a national clinician network that enables safe and easy access to diagnostic testing.

