Rite Aid opens new COVID-19 testing sites

(WETM) – Rite Aid is expanding its no-charge COVID-19 testing capabilities with 317 additional drive-through testing site locations opening across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

These are the new sites opening in western New York:

151 WEST MAIN STREET LEROY 6000 TRANSIT ROAD DEPEW 125 SOUTH TRANSIT STREET LOCKPORT 153 PROSPECT STREET ATTICA 3987 LOCKPORT OLCOTT ROAD LOCKPORT 60 CENTRAL AVENUE LANCASTER 6616 LINCOLN AVENUE LOCKPORT 9160 MAIN STREET CLARENCE 12983 MAIN ROAD AKRON 13090 BROADWAY ROAD ALDEN 4155 WEST MAIN STREET BATAVIA 601 E. MAIN STREET BATAVIA 4937 TRANSIT ROAD DEPEW 4900 BROADWAY DEPEW 459 SOUTH TRANSIT STREET LOCKPORT 8530 TRANSIT RD AMHERST 419 DIVISION STREET NORTH TONAWANDA 8015 NIAGARA FALLS BOULEVARD NIAGARA FALLS 3924 HARLEM ROAD AMHERST 4407 MILITARY ROAD NIAGARA FALLS 3950 UNION ROAD CHEEKTOWAGA 5447 MAIN STREET WILLIAMSVILLE 7804 BUFFALO AVENUE NIAGARA FALLS 2545 MILLERSPORT HIGHWAY GETZVILLE 2325 GRAND ISLAND BLVD. GRAND ISLAND 47 NIAGARA STREET TONAWANDA 3249 SHERIDAN DRIVE AMHERST 654 COLVIN AVENUE KENMORE 350 NIAGARA STREET BUFFALO 4018 SENECA STREET WEST SENECA 1941 SENECA STREET BUFFALO 2047 SHERIDAN DRIVE BUFFALO 284 CONNECTICUT STREET BUFFALO 2865 ELMWOOD AVENUE KENMORE 291 WEST FERRY STREET BUFFALO 1454 UNION ROAD WEST SENECA 2561 UNION ROAD CHEEKTOWAGA 9 BROAD STREET SALAMANCA 81 WEST MAIN STREET GOWANDA 3071-3085 SOUTH PARK AVENUE LACKAWANNA 845 ABBOTT ROAD BUFFALO 214 CENTRAL AVENUE SILVER CREEK 963 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE WE JAMESTOWN 140 PINE STREET HAMBURG 40 WEST MAIN STREET SPRINGVILLE 9062 ERIE ROAD ANGOLA 3050 UNION ROAD ORCHARD PARK 6939 ERIE ROAD DERBY 190 MAIN STREET EAST AURORA 265 NORTH UNION STREET OLEAN

Like Rite Aid’s existing testing sites, the new locations will utilize PCR, simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Each site will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., with testing only available through the chain’s drive-through windows to ensure the safety of customers seeking other services in-store.

Rite Aid’s COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all individuals four years of age and older, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

Customers are required to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing. Individuals ages 4-17 may access testing with parent or legal guardian consent. Additionally, a parent or legal guardian must be in attendance and bring their photo ID to the testing appointment with the minor.

Rite Aid partners with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites.

BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing.

Clinical oversight for the COVID-19 testing program is provided by PWNHealth, a national clinician network that enables safe and easy access to diagnostic testing.