Rite Aid opens new COVID-19 testing sites

(WETM) – Rite Aid is expanding its no-charge COVID-19 testing capabilities with 317 additional drive-through testing site locations opening across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
These are the new sites opening in western New York:
|151 WEST MAIN STREET
|LEROY
|6000 TRANSIT ROAD
|DEPEW
|125 SOUTH TRANSIT STREET
|LOCKPORT
|153 PROSPECT STREET
|ATTICA
|3987 LOCKPORT OLCOTT ROAD
|LOCKPORT
|60 CENTRAL AVENUE
|LANCASTER
|6616 LINCOLN AVENUE
|LOCKPORT
|9160 MAIN STREET
|CLARENCE
|12983 MAIN ROAD
|AKRON
|13090 BROADWAY ROAD
|ALDEN
|4155 WEST MAIN STREET
|BATAVIA
|601 E. MAIN STREET
|BATAVIA
|4937 TRANSIT ROAD
|DEPEW
|4900 BROADWAY
|DEPEW
|459 SOUTH TRANSIT STREET
|LOCKPORT
|8530 TRANSIT RD
|AMHERST
|419 DIVISION STREET
|NORTH TONAWANDA
|8015 NIAGARA FALLS BOULEVARD
|NIAGARA FALLS
|3924 HARLEM ROAD
|AMHERST
|4407 MILITARY ROAD
|NIAGARA FALLS
|3950 UNION ROAD
|CHEEKTOWAGA
|5447 MAIN STREET
|WILLIAMSVILLE
|7804 BUFFALO AVENUE
|NIAGARA FALLS
|2545 MILLERSPORT HIGHWAY
|GETZVILLE
|2325 GRAND ISLAND BLVD.
|GRAND ISLAND
|47 NIAGARA STREET
|TONAWANDA
|3249 SHERIDAN DRIVE
|AMHERST
|654 COLVIN AVENUE
|KENMORE
|350 NIAGARA STREET
|BUFFALO
|4018 SENECA STREET
|WEST SENECA
|1941 SENECA STREET
|BUFFALO
|2047 SHERIDAN DRIVE
|BUFFALO
|284 CONNECTICUT STREET
|BUFFALO
|2865 ELMWOOD AVENUE
|KENMORE
|291 WEST FERRY STREET
|BUFFALO
|1454 UNION ROAD
|WEST SENECA
|2561 UNION ROAD
|CHEEKTOWAGA
|9 BROAD STREET
|SALAMANCA
|81 WEST MAIN STREET
|GOWANDA
|3071-3085 SOUTH PARK AVENUE
|LACKAWANNA
|845 ABBOTT ROAD
|BUFFALO
|214 CENTRAL AVENUE
|SILVER CREEK
|963 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE WE
|JAMESTOWN
|140 PINE STREET
|HAMBURG
|40 WEST MAIN STREET
|SPRINGVILLE
|9062 ERIE ROAD
|ANGOLA
|3050 UNION ROAD
|ORCHARD PARK
|6939 ERIE ROAD
|DERBY
|190 MAIN STREET
|EAST AURORA
|265 NORTH UNION STREET
|OLEAN
Like Rite Aid’s existing testing sites, the new locations will utilize PCR, simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Each site will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., with testing only available through the chain’s drive-through windows to ensure the safety of customers seeking other services in-store.
Rite Aid’s COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all individuals four years of age and older, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.
Customers are required to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing. Individuals ages 4-17 may access testing with parent or legal guardian consent. Additionally, a parent or legal guardian must be in attendance and bring their photo ID to the testing appointment with the minor.
Rite Aid partners with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites.
BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing.
Clinical oversight for the COVID-19 testing program is provided by PWNHealth, a national clinician network that enables safe and easy access to diagnostic testing.